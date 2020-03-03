Wildfire prevention being done in Fruita

The Lower Valley Fire District is continuously performing mitigation to avoid wildfires.

Lower Valley Fire has partnered up with the Bureau of Land Management and the city of Fruita to reduce the risk of wildfires through the city. To avoid any flames, crews are working to clear out dead fuels. Tree companies have been hired to cut down dead and downed trees. They're doing this work in high risk areas.

"Where there is a lot of heavy fuels, a lot of dead fuels, that are close to houses, to structures and to any other critical infrastructure," said Frank Cavaliere, Fire Chief for Lower Valley Fire.

This work is all made possible with a five-year grant from the BLM and work crews provided by the city of Fruita.