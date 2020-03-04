Local dispatcher awarded for life saving efforts

Firefighters, police, EMS – they show up to pretty terrible situations and help anyway they can. However, there are some community leaders who work just as hard behind the scenes.

A local dispatcher is being recognized for his assistance during a 911 call.

James Watts with Garfield County has been awarded "Call of the Week" by the International Academics of Emergency Dispatch.

Someone called in that a man had collapsed and wasn't breathing. James provided those on the phone with step by step instructions on how to do CPR correctly.

With help from James, the man was breathing and had a pulse before EMS arrived.