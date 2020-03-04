Grant helps build new women's recovery center

Mind Springs is currently building a new recovery center for Western Slope women, and the project just got a boost from the Daniel’s Fund grant program.

They recently gave $200,000 to help with construction costs for Mind Springs' new women’s recovery center out near 32 and E roads.

When it’s finished, the women being treated at the Grand Junction Regional Center will move into this building, because the state is trying to close the Regional Center.

The recovery center program focuses on drug and alcohol rehabilitation, and offers something unique to those in the program.

"Women can actually bring their children with them to treatment, which makes it pretty unique, and so that along with our long history of services, helped persuade the Daniel’s Fund to assist," said Program Director, Dan Weller.

Mind Springs also says 95% of the women they treat suffer from trauma, or addiction disorders.