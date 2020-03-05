Healing Horizons hosting health clinic

Healing Horizons Integrated Health Solutions hosting a health clinic that offers alternative ways to stay healthy.

The Grand Junction clinic uses a combination of Western medicine and Complimentary medicine to treat patients. They offer services like acupuncture, nutrition services and chiropractic analysis. To introduce people to their non-traditional practices, Healing Horizons is offering a free health clinic.

"This is such a good opportunity for community members who may not have the funds, or also, may just have questions regarding complementary medicine and how it can work with Western medicine. Come see us on Saturday," said Dr. April Schulte, Horizon Healing Integrated Health Solutions.

The free clinic will be held on Saturday, March 14. Anyone interested in attending the clinic is asked to show up on Saturday and sign up for a time slot.