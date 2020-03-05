Grand Junction makes plans just in case COVID-19 hits the Grand Valley

The city of Grand Junction is prepping should the virus ever get to our side of the state and specifically to the valley.

Multiple agencies are coming together to develop the continuity of operations plan for the city.

The city does have an Emergency Operations Plan in place, but the COOP is in place to supplement any COVID-19 related disasters.

The city feels it's best to come up with this plan before hand in the event we see the novel virus in Mesa County.

Those involved in the plan include the health department, center for disease control and the department of public health and environment.

