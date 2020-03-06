Local travelers remain cautious amid COVID-19 concerns

The outbreak of COVID-19 has been causing concern, making some people question if they should postpone travel plans.

First Class Travel agency here in town says they haven't seen a lot of cancellations. People are mostly concerned with what to do if their flights or tours get cancelled.

CMU has also been monitoring the students they have studying abroad.

They have been in close communications with them, as well as their families.

No sick students have been reported either.

