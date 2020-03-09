March is National Social Work Month, and mesa county is honoring some local leaders.

It's a month dedicated to recognizing the work that social workers do.

County Commissioners celebrated with a proclamation reading, which was given to the Mesa County Department of Human Services.

"Their kind of behind the scenes, really helping our at-risk and vulnerable population here in the community, and it's just really nice to kind of take a step back and be able to recognize those that are helping people,” says Child Welfare and Adult Protection Division Director Joe Kellerby.”

Officials say social work is one of the fastest growing professions in the U.S. with over 700,000 people expected to be employed as social workers by 2028.

