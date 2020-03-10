Community Hospital certified as healthy workplace leader

Community hospital has been certified as healthy workplace leader for the fourth year in a row.

Officials say it's one of the highest honors given out by health links, which is a program at the Colorado School of Public Health.

They said they were chosen because of their culture of health and safety at work, and for the level of care they give their employees as well.

"Some of the things that we offer are annual health screenings, we have incentives that employees can earn bonuses, and also lower costs premiums on their health insurance,” says Wellness Coordinator Community Hospital Lana Birch.

Community Hospital also has an initiative where they can reimburse employees for being involved in health and wellness activities.

