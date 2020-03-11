The Club hosts free Community Day

The Club hosted a free community day in Grand Junction to invite new members.

The Club is a program for seniors to meet new people, stay active and enjoy various activities. Wednesday, the Club hosted a free community day, or open house, to show off all the club has to offer.

"Hope West has designed this program, the Club, for people to age well. So we have all kinds of different activities that helps us with our balance, help us with our mind, help us to connect and have community," said Mandy DeCino, Assistant Director to the Club.

The Club was started last fall and currently has 26 members. It's open to any "self-proclaimed" senior in the community.