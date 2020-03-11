CMU considers online-only classes as COVID-19 spreads through the state

Colorado Mesa University is considering moving all classes to online following the outbreak of COVID-19 across the U.S. This is in consideration as students get ready for spring break soon, many traveling to different parts of the country and world.

President Foster says they're trying to practice "social distancing," which keeps large groups of people from sharing the same environment. And health officials say it may be one of the best weapons, aside from washing your hands, to fight the coronavirus.

“It's a little discouraging on the aspect that I really like engaging with my professors in class, but if it's necessary then of course for precautionary reasons we would have to go online,” says one CMU student.

"And so I think we are just preparing for the eventuality, the likelihood that we would have COVID cases, Coronavirus cases in Mesa County, potentially on campus,” says CMU President Tim Foster.

The school isn’t closing, yet, but that decision will be made based off information and guidelines from our local health department.

"We're not demanding that anyone close, but we're encouraging people to do things that reduce risk,” says Executive Director Mesa County Public Health Jeff Kuhr.