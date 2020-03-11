9Health postpones Spring Fair

Out of an abundance of caution, a popular local health fair has been cancelled amid COVID-19 fears.

9Health has made the decision to postpone the fair as the novel virus spreads worldwide.

In the meantime, they are in the planning stages of spreading their message "Keep Colorado Healthy Together."

They will be hosting a virtual town meting to answer any questions on COVID-19.

9Health realizes a lot of people depend on their services since they are free or affordable, so the fair will be rescheduled for a later date.

They are also looking into getting at-home testing kits as well.

For those who purchased a screening and don't want to sign up for a later date, you can get a refund.