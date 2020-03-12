Youth job fair

Students from around the area made their way to the Mesa County Workforce Center for a job fair.

Over 40 employers met with young adults up to age 21.

Students prepared for the job fair by doing mock trials interviews and elevator pitches.

Officials say the job fair is important because it gives them an opportunity to interact and learn interview etiquette, like shaking hands, making eye contact and how to dress for success.

"I've been applying to a bunch of places, and it hasn't really been to a bunch of places and it just hasn't really worked out. So, I think it's good that they have this, where you can talk one on one with the people who are hiring, and you just get more information about the job and what they're looking for,” says Senior Fruita Monument High School Emmelyn Hill.

