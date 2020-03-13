Drought conditions linger in Mesa County despite recent rainfall

Rainy weather is hoping to relieve drought conditions across the state.

As of Thursday's drought report, drought persists in Mesa and Montrose counties. Both areas currently under a Moderate Drought. This level of drought means that there's an increase risk of fire, streams are low and some crop damage is possible. This week's rainfall is helping only slightly.

"Any precipitation we do receive is helpful, doesn't necessarily mean it'll take us out of it, but it helps us get on track," said Erin Walter, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Prior to Friday's rainfall, only .02 of an inch of rain has accumulated for Grand Junction this month. Normally, there would be .30 of an inch of accumulation for this time of the month.

