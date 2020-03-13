The Home Improvement and Remodeling expo is here

We've told you about cancellations left right as groups decide how to best move forward amid these Coronavirus fears.

One local expo says they're open for business.

The Home Improvement and Remodeling expo says they're all set up for visitors.

The Health Department has sent out cautionary guidelines when it comes to public events, but did not recommend cancellations.

The Housing and Building Association met with their board and vendors to decide what course of action to take.

Vendors for the event were already set up and decided to continue with the event.

Two rivers says they're taking all necessary steps to ensure everyone's safety.

The expo is being held at Two Rivers Convention Center Friday and Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

It's five dollars for adults and three dollars for seniors and kids.