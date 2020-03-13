Churches make changes amid coronavirus outbreak

Despite no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mesa, Delta or Montrose counties, many people have been wondering if they should still attend church.

With over 70 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Colorado, Governor Jared Polis is recommending that all gatherings of 250 people or more be canceled.

Some local churches are opting to online-only worship because of the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

"We believe that even in times of crisis, we want to experience God's love and his presence, and we need to be his church that's reaching out to our communities. So we want to worship together, whether it's online, watching online,” says Victory Life Church Josh Cook.

Polis says that staying away from crowded events is one of the most important things folks can do to contain the virus.

