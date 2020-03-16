A Grand Junction shop offering a fun way to keep busy while self-quarantined

Angelo's Pottery Studio wants to help those at home have fun this spring break with pottery kits to-go.

The Grand Junction shop is a place where people can come in and paint pottery, paintings and other decor. It's usually a big hit during spring break, but many people are staying home as COVID-19 continues to spread. To help ease the boredom, Angelo's has created to-go pottery kits.

"So if you pick out your items, we'll put together a to-go kit for you with paint, brushes. You keep everything. We'll drop the pottery at your door with instructions. We'll pick it up when you're finished with it. We'll fire it in our store and take it back and drop the fired products back off to you. So you can still enjoy spring break," said Lyndsay Thompson-Marquardt, Angelo's Pottery Studio.

The actual studio is still open. They have rearranged tables so that they are farther apart and parties aren't sitting next to each other.