Governor Polis orders restaurants turn to delivery/ take out, gyms, casinos, theaters to close for next 30 days

In a press conference this afternoon, Governor Jared Polis ordered that all restaurants turn to delivery/ take out, bars, gyms, and casinos to shutdown amidst the outbreak of COVID-19 in Colorado. This order will be in place for the next 30 days.

"To save lives and help prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed by COVID-19 Coronavirus patients, I’m ordering no dine-in restaurants & bars. Delivery, take-out and drive thru will still be available. Now more than ever it is important that we all do our part to stop the spread in Colorado," says Governor Jared Polis.

