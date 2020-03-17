Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce looking at economic impact of COVID-19

With the spread of COVID-19 causing state officials to take extensive measures, including closing dine-in service at restaurants, the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce has their hands tied trying to figure out the economic impact it’ll have.

“There’s no way around the fact that we’re going to see a bit of an economic downturn. But I think it’s also important for people to realize that this can be very temporary and it is definitely no time to panic, says Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce Diane Schwenke.

And with the recent loss of JUCO because of the coronavirus, and the announcement of Startek closing its grand junction office...they say several million dollars will go down the drain.

But folks with the chamber say they will be providing resources that people can use to get them through this hard time, like grant opportunities.

Facebook announced that they will be giving up to $30,000 dollars to small businesses affected by COVID-19 around the world.

