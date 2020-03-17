Weld County reports state's 2nd death related to COVID-19

The Weld County Health Department is reporting the second death caused by COVID-19, a male in his 70s. They made the announcement on their Facebook page.

They did not release any other information about the man including whether or not he had any underlying health conditions.

The case investigation is on-going.

“Protecting our high-risk populations from COVID-19 is imperative,” said Mark E. Wallace, MD MPH, Executive Director of the Health Department. “We are strongly suggesting people practice social distancing in order to prevent future COVID-19 deaths and protect our workforce. Every single reduction in the number of contacts you have per day will have a significant impact on the virus’s spread.”

They say they expect to see an increase in positive test results over the next few days as the state works through the backlog of tests.

The state's first death was reported on March 13th. It was a woman in her 80s in El Paso County. She had underlying health conditions.