Food Bank of the Rockies operating on emergency plan

Food banks are feeling the pressure with the COVID-19 spread, and a local one says they are doubling the food they are sending out.

Food Bank of the Rockies is now operating on an emergency plan in the midst of the COVID-19 spread, which includes pre-boxing food and in some cases, sending out two truckloads to county partners instead of just one.

Officials there say the food bank isn't just helping Western Slope locals and agencies; recently they sent a truckload over to Aspen .

"With the mountain being shut down, that effects a lot of people, and they are being asked to stay there. The school district there has done an amazing job of targeting the families that need food assistance,” said Branch Director, Sue Ellen Rodwick.

Food Bank of the Rockies is looking for any volunteers they can get, but you do have to be at least 14 years old.