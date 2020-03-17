Local restaurants offering free delivery with dine-in ban

Jimmy'z Hamburgers is doing free delivery and takeout orders. With no dine-in options, this is the way to get food from your favorite local restaurants. Owner Bob Schrader said he has been wiping down surfaces throughout the restaurant and even wiping down each individual pen. It's all in an effort to stay clean and stay open for the community.

"People can call in ahead of time if they like and just pull up here and come pick up their food or at any time we will be more than happy to deliver to them," Schrader said. "A lot of local restaurants are doing this right now. Doing a free delivery service just to keep the ball rolling. It's a tough time right now and I urge everybody to really go to your local businesses and local restaurants right now."

Jimmy'z Hamburgers hours:

Tuesday 11AM–8PM

Wednesday 11AM–8PM

Thursday 11AM–8PM

Friday 11AM–9PM

Saturday 11AM–8PM

Sunday 11AM–8PM

Monday 11AM–8PM

Phone: (970) 243-8551