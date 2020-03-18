Residential fire on 1300 block of Main Street

At around 7 a.m., Grand Junction Fire Department responded to reports of a residential fire on the 1300 block of Main Street.

The fire reportedly happened on the back porch of a home.

GJFD says a neighbor noticed the fire and alerted the occupant. The occupant tried to put the fire out with a garden hose, but shortly after fire crews arrived and fully extinguished the fire.

The fire did not spread to the inside of the home. There is damage to the back porch with electrical involvement.

One person and a dog were inside the home at the time. No injuries were reported.

