First reported COVID-19 related death in Weld County, second reported death in Colorado

Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment announced in a release Tuesday that a man in his 70’s died from the coronavirus.

Officials say it’s the first COVID-19 related death in Weld County, and the second reported death in the state.

Health officials say they expect to see an increase in positive cases over the next few days as the state works through a backlog of test results.

Weld County has reported six positive cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

Officials say the case investigation is on-going.

