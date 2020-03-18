Earthquake felt on the Western Slope

If you felt like the ground was shaking, you weren't the only one.

Yes it was an earthquake.

The epicenter just outside of Salt Lake Utah.

The 5.7 magnitude earthquake happened early Wednesday and was felt in surrounding areas, including the Grand Valley.

The shock didn't last for long, only 10 to 15 seconds.

"This is felt widely all over Utah and parts of Southwestern Wyoming and Western Colorado of course," Says John Bellini, Geophysicist. "Earthquakes of this size are not as incredibly common as they are in say California for instance. But Utah does have large earthquakes form time to time."

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, over 2.5 million people likely felt the quake.