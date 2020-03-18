One man left dead following officer involved shooting

Updated: Thu 10:58 AM, Mar 19, 2020

ORCHARD MESA, Colo. (KKCO)-- Police say one man is dead after an officer involved shooting.

It happened on Orchard Mesa Tuesday evening.

GJPD, along with Mesa County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a man who reportedly pulled out a knife and gun and harassed some kids playing basketball.

He retreated back into a home by the time officers arrived.

Police say he eventually came out of the house with what looked like a gun.

Neighbors say the man didn't even own a gun.

When he failed to comply, officers fired their weapons.

The man was pronounced dead on scene.

The deceased suspect has been identified by the Mesa County Coroner's Office as 51-year-old Steven Alire, of Grand Junction. The cause of death has been confirmed to be from gunshot wounds to the torso.

CBI is investigating the incident. No officers were hurt.

 
