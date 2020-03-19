Chromebooks available for remote learning

D51 teachers and parents have a little over a week to prepare for remote learning, and the district is providing some resources.

For those who don't have access to lap tops or chrome books, students will be able to check out ChromEbooks to help out with the home-schooling process.

The process will be drive up only, to keep up with social distancing standards. Parents fill out the provided form and meet at their student's school to pick up a chrome book.

Each school will be sending out a list of instruction for device pick up.

Families will be able to pick up devices starting March 24. at 9:00 am.