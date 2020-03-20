Delta County: COVID-19 response

Delta County is taking action in response to the coronavirus.

Delta has activated their emergency operations center at level two.

It allows the county to facilitate its preparedness efforts and streamline getting resources in place.

There are some changes taking place. With the upcoming municipal election, it will be a mail-in-only ballot election.

24-hour ballot drop boxes are available at the following locations:

Delta County Courthouse – 501 Palmer St., Delta, CO

North Fork Annex – 196 W. Hotchkiss Ave., Hotchkiss, CO

Cedaredge Library – 180 SW 6th Ave., Cedaredge, CO

Paonia Town Hall – 214 Grand Ave., Paonia, CO

The Delta County Clerk and Recorder says its all an effort to minimize any exposure to residents.

Also, Delta County Memorial Hospital will not be disclosing the number of tests performed. At this time, the number of positive results will be recorded and calculated for the population. This information will be on the state website at covid19.colorado.gov

Delta County is working hard to identify people who are appropriate for testing based on available screening criteria.

The Delta County call center is open and the number is (970)-874-2172. If you are feeling ill or need to schedule for testing your first point of contact should be your primary care physician.

No cases have been confirmed yet in Delta County.