Grand Junction church volunteers quilt masks for hospital staff

Volunteers at the Lutheran Church of Messiah are quilting masks for hospital staff.

The group usually makes blankets for those in need, but now, they're using their needles and thread to make masks for Fruita Hospital. They say, the hospital reached out for some help. The group started working on the masks Thursday and have already made about 20.

"They did send us some patterns. They let us know what fits and what doesn't, so then we adjust," said Gail Seeley, Volunteer.

The masks and blankets that they make are from donated materials. If you're interested in donating a link to their website is attached to this story.