Locals write letters to assisted living homes after COVID-19 "no visitor policy”

As COVID-19 continues to spread through the U.S., many medical centers are enforcing a "no visitor policy." In assisted living homes, seniors are not able to feel the touch of a loved one. Now, a local facebook group has come together to write letters for those during this time.

"I was thinking man I have my family around me, I have my husband and I have everyone here, and I can't imagine not being able to even see your family,” says one Grand Junction Resident Cady Bell.

It's called "snail mail outreach," over 75 people from the community wrote letters to folks in La Villa Grande Care Center and other facilities, hoping to put a smile on someone's face.

Some residents will even get drawings and paintings from kids who are out of school because of the virus.

"I just think it's fabulous that we're going to have the community, reaching out to our residents here and brightening their day,” says La Villa Grande Care Center Balynda Myers.

And they’re trying to share joy in a time where many people are scared.

"I just hope in a time of loneliness that they get a sense of how loved and valued they are and a sense of community, and that even though they can't get visitors and their family can't see them, that they're not forgotten and that they are loved,” Bell says.

