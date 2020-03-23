Fit4Moms offers online classes

Fit4Moms is a community of mothers that share stories, interact with each other's kids and work on their health and fitness. In a world of social distancing, all of her classes and sessions have moved online.

"The community aspect of Fit4Moms is huge and just fitness for mom's in general," said Cait Hill. "In a time right now where we are stuck inside and not feel like we are in our normal routine, it's pretty vital."

Visit their website for class schedules: https://fruita.fit4mom.com/

Connect with them on social media: https://www.facebook.com/fit4momfruita/