Delta County reports first positive case of COVID-19

The Delta County Health Department is investigating its first case of COVID-19 in Delta County.

The individual is a female in her 30s who was in close contact with someone who tested positive from another county in Colorado.

County officials say she has fully recovered and is cooperating with Delta County Health Department in the ongoing investigation to identify people that she may have had close contact with during the past 14 days.

CDPHE defines a case as people who test positive for COVID-19 or people who have symptoms of COVID-19 and were in close contact with someone who tested positive.

“Delta County Health Department and other local health and medical partners have developed a response plan. The community response plan will focus efforts at reducing the spread of the virus and monitoring of persons who may have been in contact with the individual,” said Delta County Public Health Director, Karen O’Brien.

“We have been working diligently with partners, and are well prepared. Our common goal in all of this, is to reassure the public that we are doing everything we can to ensure the health and safety of Delta County residents and our communities,” said Delta County Administrator, Robbie LeValley.

The Delta County Information Call Center, available at (970-874-2172) is open to calls Monday through Saturday from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm.

If you have general questions about COVID-19, you may call the state’s help line, CO HELP at 1-877-462-2911, or email COHELP@RMPDC.org or visit www.deltacounty.com/COVID-19.