Grand Junction City Council declares local state of emergency

Grand Junction City Council members voted unanimously Monday evening (March 23rd) to declare a local state of emergency.

In a release, city officials said the state of emergency was declared because of the risk to the personal health and economic welfare to the people and businesses of the City and the Greater Grand Junction community.

Safety and economic security reasons were also listed.

City Council also approved an ordinance on Monday to allow the City of Grand Junction to defer sales, use, and lodging taxes collected in February 2020 until July 31, 2020.

The ordinance includes granting extensions for filing returns and making payments, relief from interest and penalties, and filing a claim for a temporary refund of taxes paid to the city.

The city manager’s office says the emergency tax relief effort has the potential to put approximately $4 million back into the local economy.

There is also a special meeting planned for Wednesday, March 25th, where council members will hear an emergency ordinance that would authorize the use of $4.4 million from the City’s General Fund Reserve to add 400 temporary workers who have lost work because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

