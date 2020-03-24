MCPH taking Personal Protective Equipment donations

Mesa County Public Health is asking for donations of new, unused personal protective equipment (PPE).

Starting Wednesday, March 25th, donated items can be brought to the Mesa County Central Services Building, at 200 S. Spruce Street in Grand Junction.

Items can be dropped off every weekday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

MCPH is asking for these specific items: (other items won’t be accepted)

*N95 masks

*Surgical/procedure masks,

*Exam gloves (latex-free),

*Bleach,

*Disinfectant wipes,

*Disinfectants and sanitizers,

*Hand sanitizer containing 60% or higher isopropyl alcohol.

MCPH says several requests have come in for PPE from health care facilities in the Valley.

Officials at MCPH say they will still request resources from local, State and Federal venues, but they know some of the supplies are here locally.

The department is planning ahead for when the need will be greater than the current supply, which was given to Mesa County through the Colorado Medical Cache and Strategic National Stockpile.