Mesa County closing parks, recreation facilities for 30 days

Mesa County Facilities and Parks announced they are closing recreational facilities for the next 30 days.

Facilities impacted:

*Long Family Memorial Park Pavilions

*Long Family Memorial Park Grand Mesa Restroom Facility

*Lions Park Pavilions

*Lions Park Seasonal Restrooms

Parks impacted:

*All Mesa County Parks/Fields to any sports, play, practice or groups

*Long Family Memorial Park

*Veterans Memorial Park

*Lion Park

*Lynwood Park

*Village Nine Park

*Kimwood Park

*Rocky Mountain Elementary School Park

Mesa County Officials say the City of Grand Junction Parks and Recreation office will give refunds for pavilion rentals at Long Family Memorial Park.

In a release, Mesa County officials said facilities and parks will follow the guidance and recommendations of Mesa County Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) by closing recreational facilities.

It's possible that closures could be extended, based on what those agencies decide going forward.