Jets roar into Grand Valley Monday night

Many calls and emails came into our newsroom about the loud jet sound late Monday night.

We talked with the Grand Junction Regional Airport and they say the loud noise was three F-18's.

The military jets were traveling across the country, and they stopped at the airport to refuel and then carry on with their mission.

West Star Aviation is the fixed-base operator and they do have a contract to refuel military aircrafts.

After refueling, air traffic control directed them to fly lower than usual which caused them to fly low over neighborhoods that they normally would not travel over.

The airport says the reason they were given that flight pattern was because there was mostly likely some type of aircraft above or around them.

Even though these jets were very loud and flying lower than usual, airport staff say there was no safety concern.

