Local gym appears to stay open during COVID-19 outbreak

A concerned viewer reach out to us about a local gym that appears to still be open for business during the COVID-19 outbreak.

While the doors were locked, Monument Fitness on the Redlands had several people using the gym equipment. There are also a number of signs posted on the door that say they are, "a private facility and members enter at their own risk."

One sign said, "If you have been on vacation please wait one week to return."

Another sign says they, "have a limit of 10 people in the gym at one time."

Mesa County Public Health said they're reaching out to businesses affected by the order trying to explain the importance of the closures-- and that involving law enforcement would be a final measure.

"We are asking for our community to comply with existing and future orders from the governor's office and public health agencies," said Mesa County Public Health spokeswoman Amanda Mayle. "This is all for the health and safety of everyone in our community. we know that many of these orders have a significant impact to businesses and are a disruption to local businesses but compliance with this public health guidance is essential to containing the spread of COVID-19."

We emailed and called the gym as well as knocked on the business doors attempting to get comment from owners but they haven't returned our attempts at contact.

The governor's public health order began on March 17th and will go through April 30th.

The order says failure to comply will subject businesses to penalties of up to a $1,000 fine and a year of jail time.

The order also closed down Colorado hair and nail salons as well as massage parlors, spas and tattoo shops.