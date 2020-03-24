Weinerschnitzel offering free hotdogs to children and seniors

Going out to eat can be expensive and adding delivery costs can make it even more difficult.

Wienerschnitzel is offering free hotdogs to children 12 and under and seniors 60 and up. Customers can order food to go or pick up their food through the drive-thru.

"We wanted to do something for the community during this time. what we wanted to do was to give away some free product," said director of operations Tobey Williams. "Just so we could say if you're needing a free meal, then you can come by. If we can help them get one meal and they can come back the next day if they would like to do that, two meals. Any meal will help anybody's budget at this time."

Williams hopes more local businesses join them in offering something to the community. You can pick up your hot dog or chili dog at the Montrose, Parachute and all of the Grand Junction locations from 2:00-9:00 P.M.