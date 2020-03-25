Montrose County provides latest COVID-19 data, encourages more social distancing

Officials in Montrose County provided an update to their COVID-19 situation.

Here is the county’s latest testing data:

*4 positive cases

*29 negative tests

*113 pending tests

*146 tests have been given in the county, and that includes tests performed by the Colorado National Gaurd.

Breakdown of Positive Cases:

*39-year-old male in self-quarantine at home (unknown exposure)

*35-year-old male in self-quarantine at home (travel to Crested Butte)

*27-year-old female in self-quarantine in home (was out in the Montrose and Delta communities on 3/16)

*88-year-old male at in self-quarantine at home (unknown exposure)

In a release, officials from Montrose County and the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office said the Emergency Operations Center has heard reports of kids playing together and hanging out.

“We know it is hard to remain socially distanced, but we highly discourage parents from sending children to sleepovers, play dates, or other gatherings at this time. It is important to remember that children may not be symptomatic, but still could be carrying the virus. The sleepovers or other gatherings could cause spread back to the homes of parents and risk additional community spread,” the release said.

School Lunch Resources for MCSD RE1-J: (free of charge)

11am to 1pm on Monday to Friday at designated walk-up or drive-through locations.

The following are designated pick up locations (The school with the * is the pick up location for the schools in parenthesis):

*Centennial Middle School (Cottonwood, Johnson, Centennial);

*Northside Elementary School (Northside, Oak Grove, Peak Academy);

*Montrose High School (Early Childhood Center, Columbine, Pomona, Vista Charter, Montrose High School)

*Olathe Elementary School (Olathe Elementary and Olathe Middle/High)