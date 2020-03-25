Colorado lawmakers ask HHS for flexibility to help with COVID-19 efforts

Colorado U.S. Senators Michael Bennet (D) and Cory Gardner (R), along with Colorado U.S. Representatives requested the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) waive certain requirements slowing down the State’s efforts to provide care to Coloradans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In their letter to HHS Secretary Alex Azar, the lawmakers requested a swift review of the state’s application for an 1135 waiver, which would provide Colorado’s Medicaid program more flexibility to serve Coloradans.

“On March 24, the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing, the State’s Single State Medicaid agency, submitted an 1135 waiver, designed to reduce administrative burdens on: clients seeking access to care; the state’s Medicaid program; and, on providers seeking to participate in Medicaid. This three-pronged approach will free up valuable state resources during a time when, more than ever, Coloradans need seamless access to care and the state needs to devote as many resources as possible to the COVID-19 response,” said Bennet and lawmakers in the letter.

They are still waiting on a response from the HHS.

Diana DeGette (D), Joe Neguse (D), Scott Tipton (R), Ken Buck (R), Doug Lamborn (R), Jason Crow (D), and Ed Perlmutter (D) all signed the letter.

To read the full letter, go here: https://www.bennet.senate.gov/public/_cache/files/b/a/baf11987-1707-434a-9e6c-1a7f2b793b43/80213D547051EC1675C90E7C1F3FA31E.co-delegation-letter-to-support-1135-waiver.pdf

