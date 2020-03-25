DELTA, Colo. (KKCO/KJCT)-- Delta County's Volunteer Coalition is organizing a donation drive, and they are asking for community support.
The Delta County Drive-Thru Donation day will be held on Saturday, March 28, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Bill Heddles Recreation Center in Delta, and at Heritage Hall in Hotchkiss.
Needed Items:
· Baby Formula
· N95 Face Masks
· Nitrile & Vinyl Gloves -- NO latex please
· Safety goggles or glasses
· Bleach
· Isopropyl Alcohol
· Hydrogen Peroxide
· New or Used CLEAN Face Shields
· Tyvek Painter Coveralls
· Disinfectant Spray
· Disinfectant Wipes
· Hand Sanitizer
· Shoe Covers
· Surgical Gowns
Delta County officials say there is a significant shortage of these items, which will go directly to local Delta County Nursing Homes, and First Responders.
“The Delta County Joint Information System has recently launched our COVID-19 Community Response Campaign, Delta County Resilient; the Delta County Drive-Thru Donation Day falls perfectly in line with our initiative. Delta County is nothing if not resilient, and no one comes together better than Delta County does, in a crisis. We are hoping that if there are Automotive Shops, Dentist offices, or Construction Companies that have excess, that they would consider donating them,” said Delta County Public Information Officer, Darnell Place-Wise.
For more information on the Delta County Drive-Thru Donation Day, please contact Delta County Volunteer Coordinator Brian Ayers at 970-874-2082.