Grand Junction's annual spring clean up begins Monday

Covid-19 has caused many cancellations, but Grand Junction's annual spring cleaning is still scheduled to begin Monday.

The clean up is divided into two parts. The first phase of clean up will start north of North Avenue. The following Monday, crews will beginning picking up spring cleaning trash south of North Avenue.

"We think this is a program that is important to our community. We think that we can do it under all those stipulations that go along with coronavirus; keeping social distance, one person to a truck. We really think that we can continue to do this operation and meet this criteria," said Darren Starr, Manager of Streets & Solid Waste for the City of Grand Junction.

This year, crews won't be picking up mattresses or box springs, however, the landfill will still accept them, but there is a fee.