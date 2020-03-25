San Miguel County will start county-wide COVID-19 blood testing

San Miguel County public health officials, working with dozens of emergency operations personnel, plan to begin the new county-wide COVID-19 blood test initiative this week.

In a release, county health officials said, “The first group of 645 first responders and their families, all tested negative last week. Next, a phase one testing will begin this week to confirm the process and help refine the operation before it is launched to the public, expected to be a few days later in the east end of the county at the Telluride Intermediate School gymnasium. The west end of the county is working on confirming the best location. We will communicate testing plans out as they become available for Mountain Village residents.”

The county currently has one confirmed case of COVID-19.

For any additional questions, the county has a COVID-19 hotline available at (970) 728-3844 or you can email questions@sanmiguelcountyco.gov.