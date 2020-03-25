Main Street Bagels is selling some bulk items

COVID-19 has definitely had a massive impact on businesses, but one local restaurant is going about business a little differently.

Yeast, flour, cane sugar, rice and beans are among some of the things Main Street Bagels is selling to folks.

They hope that when you come in to buy a bulk item that you also order something off of their regular menu as well to help them stay open.

"A lot of people were asking if we could possibly sell them some of our flour and we decided why not?" Says Mark Smith, Owner of Main Street Bagels. "As long as we can keep ourselves supplied to make our bagels and bread we can give them some of it too."

They are limiting sales to one bag per person, as they still need to keep enough ingredients in stock to make their in house bagels.

