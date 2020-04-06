Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado. For a worldwide and country by country breakdown, click here.

COLORADO BREAKDOWN:

Confirmed cases: 4,950 (4,565 yesterday)

Number of deaths confirmed: 140 (126 yesterday)

Patients being hospitalized: 924 hospitalized (875 yesterday)

Number of people tested: 25,773 (23,900 yesterday)

Number of counties: 54 (54 yesterday)

CASES BY COUNTY:

Adams: 354

Alamosa: 4

Arapahoe: 608

Archuleta: 1

Baca: 9

Boulder: 177

Broomfield: 50

Chaffee: 22

Clear Creek: 6

Costilla: 3

Crowley: 1

Custer: 2

Delta: 5

Denver: 825

Douglas: 223

Eagle: 339

El Paso: 435

Elbert: 9

Fremont: 3

Garfield: 46

Grand: 4

Gunnison: 93

Hinsdale: 1

Huerfano: 1

Jefferson: 519

Kit Carson: 5

La Plata: 29

Lake: 3

Larimer: 153

Las Animas: 1

Lincoln: 1

Logan: 9

Mesa: 22

Mineral: 2

Moffat: 3

Montezuma: 8

Montrose: 34

Morgan: 17

Otero: 3

Ouray: 2

Park: 5

Phillips: 3

Pitkin: 38

Pueblo: 40

Rio Blanco: 1

Rio Grande: 5

Routt: 29

Saguache: 3

San Miguel: 10

Summit: 45

Teller: 11

Washington: 1

Weld: 470

Yuma: 2

Unknown/ Pending: 258

DEATHS BY COUNTY:

- El Paso: 25

- Weld: 24

- Jefferson: 17

- Denver: 16

- Arapahoe: 13

- Adams: 10

- Larimer: 8

- Eagle: 5

- Boulder: 3

- Douglas: 3

- Pueblo: 2

- Pitkin: 2

- Broomfield: 2

- Chaffee: 2

- Teller: 1

- Montezuma: 1

- Gunnison: 1

- Garfield: 1

- Elbert: 1

- Montrose: 1

- Crowley: 1

- Out of State: 1

Symptoms of COVID-19

- Cough

- Fever

- Shortness of breath

Colorado's Response to COVID-19

-Governor declares a statewide stay in home order, effective until at least April 11

- Governor Polis declared a state of emergency on March 10

- Governor required all restaurants and bars to shutdown dine-in services until at least April 30

- Governor ordered all theaters, gyms, and casinos in Colorado to close until at least April 30

- Governor ordered "all non-essential" businesses to close down (spas, salons, barber's, etc) until at least April 30

- Limited public gatherings to less than 10 people until at least April 19

- Public health agencies advised citizens to practice social distancing

- All in-person schooling halted until at least April 17

- Governor restricted visitors at all Colorado skilled nursing facilities, assisted living residences, and intermediate care facilities until at least April 19

We will update this article daily.

To help stop the spread of illnesses, the CDC recommends people stay home when they are sick, and avoid contact with others who might be sick. They also encourage people to wash their hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

If you believe you have symptoms or might have been exposed, call your health care provider for guidance about being tested.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says the best thing people can do is stay informed and take everyday actions to protect themselves and their family.

If you have questions about COVID-19, you can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911.

You can also visit the state public health web page at https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus or the CDC's website at.https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.