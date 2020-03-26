District 51 meal services will continue under stay-at-home order

District 51 emergency meal services will continue as scheduled under stay-at-home order.

The meal services and Lunch Lizards are still providing food to kids 18 and under. This service is considered essential and critical during this time. There are 12 school sites and three Lunch Lizards providing meals while kids are out of school. District 51 officials encourage people to remain in their cars while picking up meals. If you do walk, or bike, to a meal service location, they ask, that you pick up your meal and return home as soon as possible.

"We've created drive-thru lanes at all of the posted locations. I was out at a couple of stops today and most people are getting it and are following that guidance. Very few, now, are walking up to pick up meals. That's great for the safety of our staff, but it's also great for the safety of the adults that are coming to the site and the kids," said Dan Sharp, Director of District 51 Food & Nutrition Services.

D-51 officials say, they've been averaging about 2,000 meals per day. The meals are for kids in any school system in Mesa County.

A link to the schedule and locations is attached to this story.