WCCC helps HopeWest 3D print face shields

The elderly and young kids are most at risk for COVID-19, but what about health care professionals?

"There were concerns about our health workers, as you know, having enough face masks and face shields to protect them." Says Dr. Ellissa Tiller, Sr. Vice President, Hospice Medical Director.

So Dr. Tiller with HopeWest thought of ways that could help those who help us.

"My 16 year has a 3D printer and I was wondering if there was a way to print Face shields. I found a site with the design and my son started printing the top of the mask." Shares Dr Tiller.

So they reached out to Western Colorado Community College for some help.

"We're able to produce two hand bands every 3 hours," says Michael Carlton, Manufacturing Instructor at WCCC. "So it's time consuming but not necessarily difficult."

With instructors helping in whatever ways they can during this pandemic.

"I mean if it helps, we are a part of the community college and so if there is anything we can do to help the community we're always about doing that." Says Carlton.

The plastic they use for the mask comes straight from the area.

Though they only have 10 shields made, their hoping WCCC will help make hundreds more.