How local law enforcement says they will be enforcing the stay-at-home order

Colorado's stay at home order has a lot of people asking: ‘when am I allowed to leave my home?’ But on Thursday local law enforcement said they are trying to make sure that people can have more clarity about this order.

"We're all in uncharted territory here, it's a little different for everybody and we certainly get that," says Chief Doug Shoemaker of the Grand Junction Police Department.

For example, you're allowed to go out and drive to get food, deliver supplies to loved ones or exercise outdoors.

But local law enforcement says keep outdoor activity groups small.

"We ask that you do that responsibly and in very small groups. Certainly you and your immediate family members can go and enjoy those types of activities. But larger gatherings at those locations are probably just not a good idea right now," says Chief Shoemaker.

Mesa County Sheriff Matt Lewis wants to make it clear that this will not be a manhunt for people going about their daily lives.

“We’re not out there patrolling, looking for people who are violating the Stay at Home order. We are not stopping people who are going about their legitimate business. We’re operating under a presumption that you understand the order, that you are complying with the order and you are trying to do your part and stay home and avoid unnecessary travel and contact with other people,” says Sheriff Matt Lewis.

Local authorities say while they will enforce the order they will also work to educate the public about it.

"We are in a point right now where we are responsive to citizen complaints and we're working towards solutions to try to accomplish the goals that were set out to stop or slow the spread of coronavirus," says Sheriff Lewis.

"Is it an inconvenience? Absolutely and we totally get that. But remember, let's look long term at this and if we distance that for now and say let's put that off for a little bit and not have to go down that road, I think we're better off," says Chief Shoemaker.

Local law enforcement says that if you do see activities that are of concern to you, let the Health Department know. Both MCSO and GJPD say they are working closely with the Health Department to handle situations if they do occur.

