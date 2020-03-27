Call 2-1-1 for all your COVID-19 question

The Colorado State Emergency Operations Center activated 2-1-1 Colorado, which can connect Coloradans with human service resources statewide to help answer all your COVID-19 questions.

Partnering with Mile High United Way, the state says 2-1-1 will act as a central location where people can access over 7,500 health human service resources.

You don't have to just call this number, but you can also text 898-211 with your zip code, or visit 211colorado.org to get your questions answered.

This is a confidential and multilanguage service and can navigate services to housing, utility assistance, childcare, mental health, education services, and more.

"2-1-1 Colorado provides an invaluable service to thousands of individuals and families across Colorado. 2-1-1 is committed to meeting the growing needs of our community members impacted by the outbreak, and we are expanding our capacity to reach more people in need of support," says Christine Benero, President and CEO, Mile High United Way. "We encourage all of our neighbors in need of immediate resources to connect with 2-1-1 Colorado to get help. We are grateful to the State of Colorado for their support and all the volunteers and donors who are supporting us to be able to answer the call."

The resources navigators will be available to help by phone Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.