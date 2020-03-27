No documents needed for essential travel

Local law enforcement agencies are hoping to bust a rumor.

Agencies tell us they've gotten lots of questions asking if drivers need paperwork in order to travel under the governor's order.

The answer is no, you don't.

No documentation of any kind is needed.

Employers do not need to give any paperwork to their employees either.

Local law enforcement say they are not stopping people driving because of the stay at home order.

They are operating under the presumption people who are out in the community are doing activities that are necessary.

For the full list of what is considered a critical business and essential travel under the governor's stay at home order, go here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1O1EDCY6-A6QBKxzDImCSF8bBBdOOI3Km/view

