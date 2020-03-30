D51 schools start remote learning

Students across the valley are going back to school on March 30, from home.

Students and teachers went to class remotely after COVID-19 prompted schools to close for some time.

Some teachers are recording their video lessons. Students are taking pictures of their completed homework assignments and sending it to teachers via email.

Classes will now meet on apps like "Google Hangout."

"It was really tough because we didn't know what this was going to look like, you know we've never done this before, especially at a elementary level. We do a lot of stuff in the classroom, it's very hands-on learning, all the time,” says First Grade Teacher Danielle Cooper.

As it stands now, D51 school buildings are closed through April 17, with students planning on returning on April 20.

